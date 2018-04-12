News

Victoria's $500 million AFL cash injection
Vic won't be beaten on stadiums: Andrews
Liam Picken continues to suffer from dizzy spells and is yet to resume training.
Dogs' Picken might miss rest of AFL season

Tigers hit 90,000 AFL membership record

AAP /

The Tiger Army has set an AFL club membership record, breaking the 90,000 mark for the first time.

The reigning premiers have announced their membership has hit 90,023, easily eclipsing last year's club record of 72,699.

It is the eighth-straight year that Richmond have broken their membership record.

According to AFL records, the previous club membership record was Collingwood's 2014 total of 79,347.

The Tigers broke a 37-year flag drought with last year's grand final win over Adelaide.

Richmond said in a club statement that they had signed up 20,000 new members.

