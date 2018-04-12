AFL player told to own off-field incident

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has told Sam Powell-Pepper to own his off-field mistake as an AFL investigation continues.

The Power have suspended the 20-year-old midfielder for drinking and breaking the team curfew last weekend in the Adelaide CBD.

The league is also investigating Powell-Pepper after a complaint from a woman.

"Clearly, it's a disappointing thing for us to deal with," Hinkley said.

"We know now that Sam's gone outside some team trademarks that we like to represent and he's going to pay the price this week.

"Sam's rightly upset, but he should own that. It's all of his work and his decision-making, which led him to be in this situation.

"Sam's incident is Sam's alone, and Sam should own that."

Hinkley would not comment on the league's investigation, calling the woman's allegation "really serious".

The Port coach said Powell-Pepper had to understand the obligation that came with playing for the club.

He added the drama had been a small distraction for the Power ahead of Sunday's Etihad Stadium game against Essendon.

Port are unbeaten, while questions are being asked of Essendon's credentials after losses to Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs.