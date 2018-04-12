GWS lose Kelly as AFL big names return

Josh Kelly's injury takes the gloss off GWS regaining Toby Greene and Ryan Griffen for their AFL home clash against Fremantle.

Josh Kelly (right) has been ruled out of Saturday's AFL match against Fremantle with a groin injury.

The star midfielder has groin soreness and headlines three Giants omissions for their Saturday clash in Canberra.

Ruckman Rory Lobb is also out with a knee injury and GWS omitted Harry Perryman.

Dawson Simpson will replace Lobb, while Griffen finally plays his first senior match this season after a bad run with injuries.

Greene, who has missed two games because of a hamstring injury, is a big recall and the Dockers are unchanged.

The Tigers are set to regain Dion Prestia and Josh Caddy, meaning Dean Rioli and Nathan Broad are the only members of last year's premiership team missing from the 22 for the Saturday MCG match against Brisbane.

Jack Higgins, who kicked two goals on debut last weekend, and Sam Lloyd are unlucky omissions.

The Lions will regain captain Dayne Beams from illness and first-round draft pick Zac Bailey will make his AFL debut.

Brisbane picked Bailey at No.15 in last year's draft.

He and Beams will come in for Cedric Cox and Ryan Lester.

Collingwood have recalled Jordan De Goey, who replaces fellow midfielder Taylor Adams (hamstring) for Friday night's away game against Adelaide.

The Crows lost Lachlan Murphy (hamstring tightness) and fellow youngster Darcy Fogarty will replace him.

West key forward Josh Kennedy is also back for his first AFL game this year, following off-season surgery.

Liam Duggan is also back as Liam Ryan (ankle) starts a significant break and Mark Hutchings is omitted.

For Gold Coast, Jack Bowes will return from suspension as Pearce Hanley (shoulder) goes out.

Sydney lost Sam Reid (quad), Lewis Melican (hamstring) and Gary Rohan (personal reasons) for Saturday's twilight game against the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium.

Aliir Aliir, who has not played senior football since round four last year, Zak Jones and Nic Newman will be the recalls.

The Bulldogs named Shane Biggs for Zaine Cordy, who is suspended.

Carlton have recalled Jack Silvagni and named last year's No.10 draft pick Lochie O'Brien for Saturday's Hobart game against North Melbourne.

The winless Blues also named Cam O'Shea.

Caleb Marchbank (ankle), Jed Lamb and Cameron Polson are the omissions.

North have lost Nathan Hrovat after he fractured his thumb at training on Wednesday, but regain vice-captain Robbie Tarrant.