Tinge of sadness for Nic Nat ahead of 150th game

West Coast star Nic Naitanui says it's sad his mum isn't around to see his 150-game AFL milestone, but he knows she would have been proud of the achievement.

Naitanui's mother Atetha died suddenly in Fiji in 2015, and the ruckman will be thinking of her when he lines up in Saturday night's clash with Gold Coast in Perth.

"That's probably the sad part, not having my mum with me for my 150th," Naitanui said.

"She's been there through the whole journey, and the hardships of what I faced early days.

"I reckon she would be really proud."

Naitanui will have his brother and other family members at Optus Stadium cheering him on.

And the game will also be broadcast live into Fiji. It means people from Naitanui's home village of Suvavou will be able to tune into the game.

"Hopefully they've got power," Naitanui said.

"There's a little cyclone that just went through there. It knocked out a few of the houses' power. But they'll find a way."

Naitanui has made a stunning return from a knee reconstruction, starring in West Coast's opening three games of the season.

The 2012 All-Australian had spent 19 months on the sidelines recovering, and he said the early stages had been particularly tough.

"Learning how to walk and run again was pretty hard," Naitanui said.

"I was getting around in a wheelchair in my house for a little while. That was probably the hardest part."

Naitanui is one of the most recognisable faces in Australian sport, and it means he is often stopped in the street for autographs or selfies.

It's a part of life that Naitanui has taken in his stride, but it doesn't mean it's always easy.

"I spent new year's at Rottnest last year, and I think I had more selfies than the quokkas," Naitanui joked.

"Whether it's selfies or photos - sometimes it is frustrating and annoying. But there's worst things you could be doing.

"Someone coming to ask me for a photo isn't as bad as someone coming to abuse me. I'll take that any day.

"Sometimes I'm in a real rush and I've said no. Or there's situations where I don't think getting photos are appropriate.

"Most people take it really well. There's always the odd few that think you're arrogant. But you can't please everyone."

Naitanui rated Fremantle giant Aaron Sandilands and former Port Adelaide ruckman Brendon Lade as the toughest opponents he had faced.

He said rucking against former Eagle Dean Cox at training had also been a tough physical test.