Mills wants Blakey Jr to join Swans AFL

Sydney young gun Callum Mills would love to see sought-after teenager Nick Blakey join the Swans.

The 18-year-old can join either North Melbourne or Brisbane as a father-son pick following his dad John's time at the Kangaroos and Fitzroy and is a member of the Sydney academy.,

Mills, the 2016 Rising Star who has been one of the star graduates of Sydney's academy, rates Blakey highly.

"He's a super talent so wherever he picks really, he's going to be a massive asset to that team," Mills said on Thursday.

"He's a promising young player and has got a really bright future."

Mills believes Blakey, whose father works as an assistant coach at Sydney, has the attributes to make a successful transition to AFL level.

"He's a very tall kid, but he moves like he's a small midfielder," Mills said.

"He can mark the ball, he can kick a ball really well, so he's got all the basic principles you have to have for a young guy."

Mills will make his 50th senior appearance on Saturday against the Western Bulldogs in Melbourne.

"It's not really a milestone when you see guys like Macca (Swans teammate Jarrad McVeigh) play 300-plus games," Mills said.

He played in a grand final in his first season and has appeared in 49 out of a possible 53 games since making his debut in the opening round of the 2016 season.

Mills, 21, who came to the club as a midfielder, has successfully occupied a half back role, while still getting some midfield minutes.

He won the Brett Kirk Medal for best on ground in last Saturday's Sydney derby.

Sydney will be looking for a third win in four rounds when they tackle a Bulldogs side which won last week after being mauled in their first two matches.

"They really hunt the footy, they get a lot of numbers around the ball and try to use their hands to outnumber around the contests, so that's one thing we'll be making sure our focus is sharp on this week,' Mills said.