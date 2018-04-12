Optus Stadium told to fix dangerous signs

The AFL has ordered the operators of Perth's Optus Stadium to cover the venue's LED boundary signage with protective plastic to try to avoid a repeat of the injuries suffered by Geelong duo Mark Blicavs and Zach Tuohy.

Blicavs and Tuohy needed stitches after crashing into the signage in separate incidents during last week's loss to West Coast.

Tuohy had three stitches in his right hand, while Blicavs required 14.

The protective plastic will be installed before Saturday night's clash between West Coast and Gold Coast at the $1.6 billion venue.

But the protective covering is only a short-term solution, with the AFL to investigate a longer-term fix it hopes can be put in place later this year.

The LED signage at Optus Stadium is different to that at other AFL grounds, and much sharper.

AFL football operations manager Steven Hocking said no additional safety measures were necessary at other AFL venues, pending further follow-up.

AFL guidelines request a minimum five metres between the boundary line and the boundary signage.

Hocking said the distance at Optus Stadium was 5.5 metres.

AFL Players' Association (AFLPA) general manager of legal and player affairs, James Gallagher, will fly to Perth to inspect the venue ahead of Saturday's match.

AFLPA player relations manager Brett Murphy said what occurred last week at Optus Stadium was unacceptable, and fell short of the professional standards that AFL games demanded.

"The football field is the players' workplace, and players have a right to a workplace which does not pose an unreasonable risk to their health and safety," Murphy said.

Eagles ruckman Nic Naitanui hoped the protective coating would give adequate protection to players.

"It's not a great thing to see," Naitanui said of last week's injuries.

"We're going to play a fair few games here this year so, hopefully, it doesn't happen again.

"It shouldn't have happened in the first place, but it's good to see the AFL have pushed for them to do something about it."

Earlier this week, Tuohy said players were at risk of bad facial scarring if the issue wasn't addressed.