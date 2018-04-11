Wells getting closer to Collingwood return

Injury-prone Collingwood veteran Daniel Wells will take a big step towards AFL action when he plays in the VFL this weekend.

Magpies veteran Daniel Wells will turn out for Collingwood's VFL side when they face Port Melbourne.

The 33-year-old has been restricted to a half of football in a VFL practice match this year by achilles and hamstring injuries.

But, after missing the Pies' opening three games, the former Kangaroo will play against Port Melbourne at the club's Olympic Park headquarters.

"He's on top of the achilles and hamstring tightness he has been experiencing," Pies football boss Geoff Walsh said.

"So we expect a good, strong week on the track from Daniel, and he will return through our VFL program this Saturday."

Injured pair Jamie Elliott (ankle) and Jordan De Goey (hamstring) made successful returns in last week's VFL season-opener.

The Pies have struggled with a lengthy injury list to start the season, but broke through for a morale-boosting win over traditional rivals Carlton last Friday.

More help is on the way with hamstrung pair Darcy Moore and Josh Smith nearing a return.

"We're hoping Darcy is available in round five or six," Walsh said.

"That Anzac Day game (in round five) is followed by another one four days later. Right now, it's too early to predict which one of those games he will be available for, but we are hoping it is either one.

"He is progressing quite well with that hamstring rehab."

Levi Greenwood is still two to three weeks from returning from a knee complaint that has significantly interrupted his preparation.

Kayle Kirby is still undergoing testing on his heart after he was taken from the field in an ambulance after collapsing midway through a VFL practice match a fortnight ago.

Early tests indicate he will make a full recovery after suffering an irregular heartbeat, but he remains on light duties.