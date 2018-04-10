Hill misses another match for Dockers

Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy is set for an extended period on the sidelines with a knee injury, while Bradley Hill will miss at least one more week of AFL action.

Darcy injured the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing in the WAFL over the weekend.

No definitive timeline has been set on his return, but high performance manager Jason Weber confirmed Darcy would need an extended period to recover.

Hill missed last week's win over Gold Coast with a knee injury, and has already been ruled out of Saturday's clash with GWS in Canberra.

The Dockers are hopeful he can return the following week.

Fringe forward Brady Grey will miss up to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

But the Dockers were given a dose of good news on Monday when Aaraon Sandilands escaped suspension over his high bump on Gold Coast's Jarryd Lyons.

With Darcy now unavailable, the Dockers can ill afford for Sandilands to succumb to injury.

After the win over Gold Coast, Dockers coach Ross Lyon said he was keen to field Sandilands and Darcy in the same side in the near future.

However, those plans will need to be put on hold.

"He's going to be a number of weeks at this stage," Weber said.

"We're waiting to ascertain how long that will be based on how he presents.

"He's up and going at the moment. He's walking around, albeit in a brace, but he's very positive and we're looking forward to getting him back on the field."