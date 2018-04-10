AFL's Christian sorry for umpire approach

AFL match review officer Michael Christian has apologised for approaching an umpire during an amateur women's game at the weekend.

Christian, whose daughter was playing in the match, approached umpire Adrian Fisher and had a brief conversation in which he stated dangerous sling tackles were going unpenalised.

Such interactions with umpires are forbidden, with Christian seeking to apologise to Fisher and the women's league on Tuesday.

"I spoke to the AFL today, to Steve Hocking today to confirm that this had occurred," Christian said.

"Steve clearly outlined the AFL's position to me, that this should not have happened with any person, particularly not someone in a senior role within the game."

The issue came to light after Fisher contacted Melbourne radio station 3AW on Tuesday morning.

"He said I've been missing sling tackles," Fisher said.

"First of all he said he was independent, which gets up my goat because he wasn't independent, his daughter was playing.

"We didn't get heated or anything, we just exchanged opposite views.

"I don't think it was appropriate what he did."