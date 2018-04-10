Port denies issue with AFL player culture

Port Adelaide veteran Brad Ebert denies there's an issue with the player culture at the AFL club despite Sam Powell-Pepper being investigated for a boozy late-night incident.

The AFL club are investigating an incident involving Powell-Pepper at an Adelaide nightclub following the club's win over Brisbane on Saturday night, with the 20-year-old breaking team rules by staying out past the 2am curfew and drinking excessively.

The Seven Network reported that a woman alleged the Power midfielder put his hands up her skirt.

He's the sixth Power player in the past two years to have been in trouble off the field, although two were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

"To say the culture is an issue, I really disagree with," Ebert said on Tuesday.

"As a group, we are a pretty strong group and we uphold a strong set of values and standards, so I really don't believe this is a cultural issue."

Ebert, who is a member of the leadership group, said players could "have a few drinks" but Powell-Pepper went beyond that.

"It was more the fact he was out pretty late, and as a group, we say by two o'clock you should be making your way home," Ebert said.

"As a group, we understand you can have a few drinks, but we try not to go overboard with that."

Ebert said until the club's investigation was completed there would be no decision about whether Powell-Pepper would be stood down from their clash with Essendon next Sunday.

"Obviously, we're disappointed with him breaking team rules around just being out at that sort of time, but until we know the full extent of everything, we'll leave it and make the call later in the week, I guess," Ebert said.

Power chairman David Koch said the investigation was underway and the club may make another statement later on Tuesday.

SA Police said they had not received any complaint.

"We want to get all the facts," Koch told radio station FIVEaa on Tuesday morning.

"The only fact that we do know, which is really disappointing and something the leadership group will be looking into, is the fact that he was out after curfew at a nightclub ... he broke that and that will be up for the leadership group to decide any sanctions.

"When someone steps over the line they come down pretty harshly on it."

Port recruited Powell-Pepper as a first-round selection in the 2016 national draft and he had an immediate impact last season, finishing third in the Rising Star award.

He has played 25 senior games and was in the senior team that beat Brisbane by five points on Saturday at Adelaide Oval.