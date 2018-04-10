Cats make call on Ablett's return from injury

Geelong aren't putting a definitive timeline on Gary Ablett's AFL return after scans confirmed he has suffered a hamstring strain.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury late in the Cats' bruising loss to West Coast and, given his age, the club will take a cautious approach with his recovery.

"The scans are as expected and I will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring strain," Ablett said via a statement released on Tuesday.

"I will do everything I can to rehab the injury and get back out there.

"Obviously it is disappointing to miss playing the next few games with the team, but it is a long season and we are all positive that this will be a minor setback."

Geelong won't set an expected return date, understanding that players heal at different rates.

The Cats were left counting the cost of their second loss of the season, with Cam Guthrie (ankle) and Nakia Cockatoo (knee) also injured.

They join important defenders Harry Taylor (foot) and Lachie Henderson (knee) on the sidelines.