Bombers need time to work on AFL defence

Essendon star Orazio Fantasia concedes growing pains with the Bombers' new defensive focus could be behind his side's recent struggles.

Coach John Worsfold has implemented new defensive structures this season after the Bombers finished last year with the 12th-ranked defence.

But the changes haven't had the desired effect early in the season, Essendon conceding more points on average than they did last year.

After coming from behind to beat Adelaide in round one, the Bombers suffered a road loss to Fremantle then played very poorly in a disappointing loss to the Western Bulldogs.

"Once you try to add new things to your defence it takes a little bit of time to get better at it," Fantasia told reporters on Tuesday.

"Last year we were ranked low for defence so obviously that's a focus for us. Naturally we can score, our forward line is quite good, so it's a focus (on defence).

"Potentially, (it's hurt us) a little bit, just getting used to that new defence ... but we're not far off."

Fantasia played his first game of the season against the Dogs, having undergone minor knee surgery in March.

He gathered 15 possessions in a quiet return, but he is delighted to have the first hit out under his belt.

"I pulled up really well, surprisingly," he said.

"I was a little bit cooked, as you could imagine, being out there for the first time and not playing any pre-season games.

"But the body's feeling really good."

The Bombers face a tough task this week when they take on unbeaten ladder leaders Port Adelaide at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.