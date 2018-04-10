West Coast lose Ryan in major AFL blow

Liam Ryan's stunning AFL debut has come to a shuddering halt as the hits keep coming for West Coast and Geelong.

West Coast's Liam Ryan's debut AFL season has come to a halt after suffering a serious ankle injury.

The Eagles' 15-point win over the Cat on Sunday at Optus Stadium has come at a high price, with the 21-year-old suffering an ankle injury.

Ryan felt a crack when he soccered through the goal in the last quarter that gave West Coast the lead.

As of late Monday, the Eagles remained unsure whether Ryan had suffered bone or ligament damage.

But they are resigned to losing the livewire forward for a few weeks.

Ryan had made a blistering start in his first three AFL games.

Geelong also ended the match with only one fit man on the bench after star veteran Gary Ablett hurt his right hamstring in the last quarter.

He's confirmed to miss Sunday's home game against St Kilda.

Given he's nearly 34 and also suffered a hamstring injury during the pre-season, the Cats will take no risks with his return.

Ablett said before the start of the season he wanted to play as many games as possible.

But coach Chris Scott said on Monday night the Cats would have to adapt, given Ablett's two hamstring injuries in the space of a few weeks.

They also lost Cam Guthrie and Nakia Cockatoo to injuries during game, while Mark Blicavs and Zach Tuohy needed stitches after they cut themselves on the boundary fencing.

West Coast are also unsure if they will regain star key forward Josh Kennedy for Saturday night's home game against Gold Coast.

Kennedy is returning from off-season surgery and coach Simpson said he would play either this weekend or next.