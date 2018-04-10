Star Dog not looking for new AFL home

Western Bulldogs premiership player Luke Dahlhaus is in no rush to sign a new contract, but he's reassured fans Whitten Oval is his AFL home.

Western Bulldogs premiership player Luke Dahlhaus is in no rush to sign a new AFL contract.

The 25-year-old forward is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and doesn't plan to sign a new deal any time soon.

That would normally suggest a player is at least going to assess his options in the market and more often are the words spoken by a player with one foot out the door.

But after 140 senior appearances, including the 2016 grand final win, Dahlhaus isn't looking for greener pastures.

"My manager and the club are still in talks and it's going to take a little while to get something done," Dahlhaus said.

"But in saying that, this is my club. It's like my family now, I've been here for eight years now and I love it so much.

"This is where I want to finish and this is where I want to play for the rest of my days."

That's music to the ears of fans who have enjoyed the forward's return to form after a tough 2017 season for him and the club.

Dahlhaus was one of the Dogs' best players in their breakthrough 21-point win over Essendon with 31 touches.

After two disappointing losses to start the season, Dahlhaus is hopeful the win will provide a springboard for a successful campaign.

"We can start (again) from now because it shows the players that we can gel together like that and play really good footy," he said.

"Hopefully that's the spark and we can go on (like that) for the rest of the year."