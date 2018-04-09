News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Cats play it safe with Ablett's recovery
Cats make call on Ablett's return from injury
AFL official slams bad bounce conspiracy theory
AFL official slams bad bounce conspiracy theory

AFL investigating alleged Powell-Pepper incident

Roger Vaughan
AAP /

Port Adelaide player Sam Powell-Pepper is under investigation for an alleged incident on Sunday morning at an Adelaide bar.

0410_0500_nat_AFL
0:36

Fears for Gary Ablett's hamstring
0409_1800_wa_safety
1:20

AFL says Perth's Optus Stadium meets all health and safety regulations
The controversial Dickson-McKenna tackle
0:16

McKenna appears to bite Dickson
0409_0500_nat_AFL
0:40

Ablett injury compounds disappointing day for Cats
Bombers blow key chance at comeback victory
0:24

Bombers blow key chance at comeback victory
0408_0700_nat_afl
0:48

Buddy brilliant as Swans win over the Giants
Buddy Franklin's epic long-range goal
0:21

Buddy Franklin's epic long-range goal
Eddie Betts announces safe arrival of twin girls
0:42

Eddie Betts announces safe arrival of twin girls
0406_1800_vic_archer
0:25

Former AFL star appeals assault conviction
0406_0500_nat_afl
0:31

Richardson's disappointing loss
0405_0500_nat_AFL
0:37

'Pies winless in AFL season starter
0408_1800_sa_betts
1:12

Eddie Betts' double celebration
 

Channel Seven reported that a woman alleges the Power midfielder put his hands up her skirt.

The club issued a statement late on Monday, confirming an investigation is underway.

"Port Adelaide are investigating an allegation one of their players was involved in an incident at an Adelaide bar on Sunday morning," they said.

Powell-Pepper. Image: Getty

"The club has advised the AFL and will not be making further comment until it has all the information at hand."

SA Police said on Monday night they had not received any complaint related to the alleged incident.

Port recruited Powell-Pepper as a first-round selection in the 2016 national draft and he had an immediate impact last season, finishing third in the Rising Star award.

He has played 25 senior games and was in the senior team that beat Brisbane by five points on Saturday at Adelaide Oval.

Back To Top