AFL to look at fences after Cats bloodied

The AFL will investigate boundary fencing at stadiums across the country after two Geelong players were left bloodied in collisions at Perth's new Optus Stadium.

The AFL will investigate the design of boundary fences after two players were hurt in Perth.

Mark Blicavs and Zach Tuohy required stitches after colliding with the LED advertising displays that surround the playing surface during the Cats' loss to West Coast.

Blicavs needed a whopping total of 14 stitches in his hand and elbow.

Cats coach Chris Scott was diplomatic on Monday night but clearly was biting his tongue when he called the incidents "significant".

Scott also said on Fox Footy he had heard a suggestion, not from the AFL, that the LED screens around the boundary had sharp edges when new.

He added that over time, in the open weather, they lost that sharpness.

"It's not ideal," Scott said.

"Either that's freakish, to have that happen to two players in 15 minutes and it's never going to happen again, or there's a bit of a problem that needs to be addressed."

The AFL is working through its player health and safety protocols and has contacted the Cats to offer support for the pair.

League football chief Steve Hocking told reporters he would conduct a safety review but said the new stadium had passed rigorous safety inspections.

"I will acknowledge the fact that that stadium is fit and has certainly been risk-assessed ... it's in alignment to all the stadiums around the country," Hocking said on Monday.

"The LED is the same as what's on display at the MCG, the same as Etihad Stadium, the same as (Geelong's) stadium.

"It is unfortunate and we'll work with the club over the coming days to see what we need to do to support the players."

Hocking is committed to making any changes recommended by his safety team but said there was an element of bad luck in the incidents.

He said the amount of space between the boundary line and the fence was not the issue.

"The run-off is within the legal limits," he said.

"(But) they certainly hit it with some force.

"I managed to watch that game and it's disappointing and for those instances to happen in the same quarter was just extraordinary as well.

"There's definitely an element of (bad) luck there."