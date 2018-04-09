News

Conor McKenna cops suspension for biting
Conor McKenna cops suspension for biting

AFL confirms McKenna charge over alleged bite

7Sport /

Essendon defender Conor McKenna will face the tribunal after being accused of a neck bite during Sunday's AFL clash with the Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium.

Fairfax Media reported Dickson had accused his Irish opponent of a bite to the neck following a chase-down tackle in the second quarter of the Bulldogs' win over the Bombers at Etihad Stadium.

McKenna was run down by Dickson when he attempted a second bounce during a run on the broadcast wing.

A boundary-line TV camera caught the entire exchange, which saw McKenna jump on top of Dickson and direct his head into the neck area.

Did McKenna bite Dickson? Pic: Channel 7

Dickson took his free kick and the Bulldogs kicked a goal soon after.

McKenna was not reported by the umpires during the game but he has been charged with 'serious misconduct' by AFL match review officer Michael Christian.

In other news, Bulldogs defender Zaine Cordy can accept one game for striking Cale Hooker.

Tom Jonas, Sam Frost, Scott Thompson, Mitch Crownden, Bailey Banfield, Aaron Sandilands, Dylan Grimes, Cyril Rioli, Nick Vlastuin and Alex Rance can all accept fines for various offences.

