Giants wait on Lobb for AFL game with Freo

GWS coach Leon Cameron will wait to see if Rory Lobb is fit to take on another towering ruckman in Aaron Sandilands, but has praised the efforts of backup Jon Patton.

GWS are hoping Rory Lobb (right) will be fit to face Fremantle in next week's AFL clash.

Lobb hurt a knee in the second quarter of Saturday's away loss to Sydney.

While he returned to the SCG later in that term, and was operating at around 80 per cent according to Cameron, he was used up forward, leaving Patton to do the bulk of the ruck work.

Should Lobb not recover in time, Cameron has the option of promoting Dawson Simpson for the clash with Fremantle next Saturday.

'We'll assess that over the next two or three days," Cameron said.

"But we come up against a fantastic ruckman in Sandilands for Freo next week down in Canberra, so there will be a lot to consider.

"Whether Rory has recovered or not, that will be the first thing."

Patton who struggled to make an impact up forward the previous week against Collingwood, racked up a personal AFL career-best 14 hit-outs against Sydney.

"When you lose one or you have a player that can't participate in his number one role and someone is asked to step up to that role, then you can find out a lot about players," Cameron said.

'I thought Jon really stood up in that ruck position against a seasoned ruckman in (Sydney's Callum) Sinclair."

Cameron backed youngsters Lachie Whitfield and Tim Taranto to bounce back from a tough night at the SCG.

Whitfield was shackled for most of the game by Sydney's George Hewett and didn't have the impact across half back he had in the first two rounds.

'It's a learning point for him, he's going to be disappointed because his start to the season has been terrific," Cameron said.

'Hewett did a good job, but Lachie is a proud man and I'm sure he'll want to bounce back next week."

Midfielder Taranto opted to play on after taking a mark in the goal square in the final quarter and fluffed his kick under pressure from an alert Dane Rampe.

"He's a ripper Tim and he's had a greet start to the year and everyone is going to make a mistake here and there," Cameron said.

"Those things happen in games.

'He'll learn from it and i won'' have to say much to him."

Cameron doubted Matt de Boer would have much to worry about after he was reported for rough conduct on Swans' defender Lewis Melican.