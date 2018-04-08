Listless Saints looking for AFL answers

St Kilda have a forward line that doesn't work and a midfield that struggles to deliver the ball effectively inside attacking 50.

Two damning observations not lost on coach Alan Richardson after his side's 49-point defeat at the hands of Adelaide at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

"Our forward line didn't work," Richardson said after his side was outgunned 15.14 (104) to 7.13 (55) despite having three more inside 50s than Adelaide.

"To respond in the contest is pleasing ... but you just can't beat quality teams if you don't maximise opportunities

"We felt we had big periods of control in the first half but were unable to create any scoreboard pressure.

"That could have potentially changed things."

The Saints were a more competitive unit than the one that was embarrassed by 52 points by North Melbourne in a Good Friday disaster.

But only just.

They trailed by eight points early in the second half, but once again fell away badly, the Crows icing the contest with a six-goals-to-one third term.

More often than not it was self-inflicted damage that allowed a just-going and undermanned Adelaide in.

"I'm not sure how often we kicked it out on the full tonight but it seemed a lot and it wasn't always under pressure," Richardson said.

"We did just fail some basic execution.

"And that would be the same in the front half. I thought at times our guys got reasonable opportunities, reasonable looks at the ball ... we've obviously got to improve in that area."

Tim Membrey was a late out with knee soreness, and forward teammates Josh Bruce (one goal) and Paddy McCartin (no goals) struggled.

Seb Ross (32 disposals), Luke Dunstan (30) and Jack Steven (28) were important for St Kilda.

The 1-2 Saints face a tough month ahead with clashes against Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn and Melbourne to come.