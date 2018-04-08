Port Adelaide coach backs beaten ruck duo

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley doesn't believe his side needs to draft in a specialist ruckman for next Sunday's clash against Essendon.

Charlie Dixon struggled against Brisbane despite Port Adelaide's five-point win at Adelaide Oval.

The claim came after the Power's makeshift pairing of Justin Westhoff and Charlie Dixon were monstered in Saturday's tense five-point win over Brisbane.

Lions ruckman Stefan Martin almost carried his team across the line and was clearly best on ground, finishing with more disposals, hitouts, marks and inside 50s than Westhoff and Dixon combined.

Ruck understudies Billy Frampton and Sam Hayes have both impressed in the SANFL for Port's reserves but Hinkley is backing the Westhoff-Dixon tag-team to lead the way in the absence of sidelined No.1 ruckman Paddy Ryder (achilles injury).

"We'll look through it but we're pretty comfortable with the people we've got out there," Hinkley said.

"They're capable of getting it done more often that not.

"Today was a day where the opposition ruckman got on top."

"That happens when we've got Paddy out there sometimes - opposition ruckmen (can) get on top."

Martin's ruck supremacy kept winless underdog Brisbane within arm's reach all afternoon and almost allowed them to pull off the upset of the season.

The Power were held goalless after three-quarter-time but they stood up strongly in defence as the Lions finished furiously with the last four goals and almost a match-sealing fifth when Allen Christensen's late snap was smartly marked on the goal-line by Jared Polec.

"I liked the resilience at the end," Hinkley said.

"I thought we set up really well structurally in the back 50 stoppage.

"We played good, scrappy, dirty footy to hold on."I was just pleased they got through it."