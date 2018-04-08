Brave Lions disappointed after tough loss

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan described his players' emotions as a contrast of disappointment and pride after Saturday's valiant five-point loss to unbeaten Port Adelaide.

Winless this season and still yet to ever register a victory at Adelaide Oval, the Lions pushed the overwhelming favourites and almost stole a last-ditch victory after trailing the Power by 24 points late in the third term.

"They (players) were incredibly disappointed (but) they'll be proud of themselves," Fagan said.

"I'll make sure they are (proud) because they deserve a pat on the back - but they are clearly trying to become a winning team.

"Every game we play is a learning experience for us with our list at the moment."

Best-afield Stefan Martin dominated against Port's Paddy Ryder-less makeshift ruck division, ex-Adelaide forward Charlie Cameron bagged his third successive three-goal haul and Mitch Robinson and Tom Cutler - a late inclusion for skipper Beams (flu) - were prolific all afternoon.

But it was the cameos from Brisbane's improving 21-and-under brigade that filled Fagan with the most hope.

Tall Eric Hipwood snared three goals including two-in-a-row during Brisbane's fourth-term charge, skilful midfielder Hugh McLuggage nailed two majors and top draft pick Cameron Rayner snared a powerful pack mark reminiscent of Brisbane's most famous No.16, Jonathan Brown.

"Very encouraging that some of our 19 and 20-year-olds are doing that for us in the big moments," Fagan said.

"All of our young players had their moments.

"They'll really benefit from playing games like this in front of hostile, noisy crowds.

"That's what we want our guys to do - to be able to play in the pressure of big games."