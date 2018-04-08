Swans shade Giants in AFL Sydney derby

Lance Franklin left it late to have a scoreboard impact, but had the final and decisive say as Sydney beat Greater Western Sydney by 16 points in their AFL derby at the SCG.

Both sides enjoyed periods of momentum in a fierce game before Sydney finally broke it open in the second half, kicking seven-straight goals either side of the last break to set up a 16.7 (103) to 12.15 (87) win.

In one final shift, GWS slashed a 33-point deficit to 10 with four-consecutive goals, before Franklin soothed the nerves of Swans supporters and ended the Giants' charge.

The previously scoreless forward settled the issue with a booming kick of almost 60 metres.

Will Hayward goaled again soon after and Franklin closed the show with a second major to add to his 22 possessions and 10 marks.

Callum Sinclair kicked three goals for Sydney, while Franklin, Hayward, Tom Papley, Gary Rohan and Sam Reid all finished with two.

Reid, who looked sharp in his first game of the season, hurt a thigh late in the match.

Sydney's Callum Mills won the Brett Kirk Medal for best on ground, tallying 26 possessions. For the Giants, Nick Haynes finished with 28 and Stephen Coniglio 27.

The result leaves both sides with a 2-1 record and the Giants have still to win their first three matches of a season.

"We just lost some key areas, probably the centre bounces that first half, we were able to just neutralise that a bit more after halftime," Swans' coach John Longmire said.

"The Giants had a real crack too so it was a pretty fierce game. To come out on the right side of the ledger we're really pleased at that."

GWS won clearances by 14 and made 15 more tackles, but were often guilty of poor kicks into their attacking 50 and wayward kicking when they did have scoring opportunities.

"We turned the ball over and they kicked ten goals off our turnovers, we kicked seven, there's the game , a three- goal difference," Giants' coach Leon Cameron said.

"They were a bit better for longer."

Sydney kicked three unanswered goals to lead 22-11 in the first quarter, and were up by five at the first break.

GWS hit the front with three straight goals, only for Sydney to slam on the next four to hold a six-point advantage at halftime.

Continuing the trend, GWS booted the first two goals of the second half through Cameron and Rory Lobb to reclaim the lead, but Sydney's next surge proved decisive.

Lobb hurt his knee in the second quarter, and returned to the field and played at just over 80 per cent according to Cameron.

Jon Patton battled manfully in the ruck against the Swans' Callum Sinclar, while George Hewett did a superb lock down job on in-form Giants speedster Lachie Whitfield.

The Giants' de Boer was reported for rough conduct on Sydney's Lewis Melican.