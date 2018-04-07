Hanley hurt as Suns lose to Dockers in AFL

Gold Coast midfielder Pearce Hanley is set for another stint on the AFL sidelines after re-injuring his right shoulder in the Suns' 28-point loss to Fremantle.

Hanley clutched at his right shoulder after an innocuous tackle attempt in Saturday's second quarter of the 13.18 (96) to 10.8 (68) defeat in front of 33,388 fans at Optus Stadium.

It was the 29-year-old's first match back since dislocating the same shoulder during the pre-season, and he may need surgery to fix the issue.

"It doesn't look good, first game back," Suns coach Stuart Dew said.

"We knew going into the game, it's always a chance. Once they start coming out, generally you do need to get it fixed at some point."

Hanley was initially scheduled to return in the coming weeks.

But Dew said the decision was made to play Hanley this week after the midfielder passed a series of strength tests with flying colours.

"We would never put him out there thinking this would happen," Dew said.

"We really went on his strength levels compared to pre-injury, and he exceeded those."

Fremantle might also be left counting the cost after ruckman Aaron Sandilands' was reported for a high and off-the-ball bump on Jarryd Lyons.

Sandilands' shoulder connected with Lyons' chin in a shepherd that caught the former Crow unaware.

Gold Coast edged out to an eight-point lead early in the third quarter.

But Fremantle big guns Michael Walters, Nat Fyfe, and Cam McCarthy starred when the game was on the line to help guide their side to victory.

Fyfe finished with 38 disposals, 15 clearances and one goal in a best afield display.

The 2015 Brownlow medallist tallied 14 disposals in the opening term alone, as the Dockers dominated the inside-50m count early.

Lyon said he never felt in danger of losing the match given his side's dominance of a host of key stats.

"I wouldn't have even known they got eight points in front, honestly," Lyon said.

"I never felt threatened of losing the game. I wouldn't have known they hit the front. Even in the third quarter, it was quite emphatic the amount of entries and scoring shots."

Saturday's match was Gold Coast's third game in a row on the road.

They beat the Kangaroos in round one in Cairns, before trumping Carlton last week in Melbourne.

The Suns sold their round-three hosting rights to Fremantle because their home venue - Metricon Stadium - is unavailable due to the Commonwealth Games.

The heavy travel schedule seemed to take its toll in the second half as Gold Coast's players tired.

Suns midfielder Aaron Hall endured a forgettable afternoon, tallying just five disposals against a tight tag from third-gamer Bailey Banfield.

He was also flattened off the ball by young Docker Mitchell Crowden in an incident that will be looked at by the match review officer.

Spearhead Tom Lynch, who booted eight goals last week, managed just one opposed to Alex Pearce.