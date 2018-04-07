Port sneak home against Brisbane in AFL

Port Adelaide have maintained their unbeaten start to the AFL season with a tense five-point win over a gallant Brisbane.

The Power were held goalless in Saturday's fourth quarter and withstood a late barrage from the Lions, who trailed by 24 points late in the third term, before prevailing 14.13 (97) to 14.8 (92) in front of 36,363 fans at Adelaide Oval.

Sam Gray (three goals, 21 possessions) barely wasted a touch, while Jared Polec (29 disposals) and Hamish Hartlett (21) provided invaluable link and run to help Port bump their record to 3-0, their best start to a season in five years.

"You'd take that (undefeated record), wouldn't you," Power coach Ken Hinkley said.

"Every club would be happy with 3-0.

"Brisbane, to their credit, kept at us all day.

"At the end of the year, they (wins) are all going to add up."

Evergreen Stefan Martin (30 possessions, 48 hit-outs) gave Port's makeshift ruck division headaches all afternoon, and young gun Eric Hipwood and in-form recruit Charlie Cameron bagged three goals apiece.

Cameron had two from his first two touches and niggling Nick Robertson launched a bomb that dribbled through from long range, as the visitors made the most of their early opportunities against a wasteful Power outfit.

Port had strong first-quarter edges in scoring shots (10-4) and inside 50s (19-6) and should have led by more than six points at the break, with Chad Wingard breaking the deadlock on the siren.

In the second term, Brisbane dominated in the middle via Martin's ruck supremacy.

No.1 draft pick Cameron Rayner goaled after a powerful pack mark before Zorko gave Brisbane the lead on the cusp of time-on.

Hipwood and Hugh McCluggage snapped truly late in the term before Sam Gray pulled one back for the Power, who trailed by 11 points at halftime after a disappointing second stanza.

Ollie Wines rolled his right ankle late in the half but had it strapped at the break and helped Port's midfield run riot in a lopsided third stanza. The hosts overwhelmed the suddenly flat-footed Lions in uncontested possessions (81-28) and handball receives (37-13).

Justin Westhoff and Jack Watts ambled into open goals before former Brisbane skipper Tom Rockliff gave the Power the lead against his old side. Port were up by 18 points at three-quarter-time thanks to four unanswered majors.

With Hipwood prominent, the Lions shook off their poor third term and threw everything at the Power in a valiant fourth as Port, defending grimly, scraped home.

"I'm really proud of our blokes," Brisbane coach Chris Fagan said.

"They put in to the end.

"We'll take away plenty from the game, learn from it and get confidence from it."