War of words erupts over Selwood tackle 'shrugs'

Geelong coach Chris Scott has blasted Hawthorn rival Alastair Clarkson, accusing him of using alternative facts in his argument about AFL free kicks.

On Friday, Clarkson said players such as Cats captain Joel Selwood should not be awarded free kicks for high contact when they contributed by shrugging their shoulders or ducking.

Clarkson also said Selwood had "10 concussions, or thereabouts" during his career and that drew a pointed response from Scott.

"I think one needs to be really careful not to conflate shrugging a tackle with concussion, especially if you're using alternative facts to support your argument," Scott said on Saturday.

"The idea that Joel's had 10 concussions is just wrong. The number is three.

"And the two things are completely separate.

"I can understand that it's an issue but it's not a new issue, the rules have been adjusted."

Scott said he may well make contact with Clarkson.

They have worked together as coaches on Australia's international rules team and also went to the United States together earlier this year for a coaching conference.

Selwood won a contentious free kick early in last Monday's loss to the Hawks by shrugging his shoulders.

But Scott said Clarkson was trying to draw attention from other issues by bringing up free kicks for high contact.

"I can understand that Alastair was frustrated with James Sicily getting suspended, but I think any reasonable person would say that Joel was more likely to suffer a concussion from a knee in the head than shrugging a tackle around the shoulder," Scott said.

"To bring it up again and suggest a change in the rules I think is deflecting from the real issue Alastair probably wanted to talk about."

Scott said there is no need for Selwood to change how he plays.

"He's one of the most courageous players of a generation, if not all-time," he said.

"He's been concussed three times and he plays the game in the right manner."

Scott was speaking before the Cats flew to Perth for Sunday's game against West Coast.