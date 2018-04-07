No wins but Blues are growing: Bolton

Carlton's winless start to the AFL season continued with a 24-point loss to Collingwood, but coach Brendon Bolton insists his side continues to improve.

The Pies launched a stunning 10-goal blitz to set up a 16.4 (100) to 11.10 (76) win in front of 68,548 fans at the MCG on Friday night.

Carlton have now lost 12 of their past 13 AFL matches since round 14 of last season with the 0-3 start.

But Bolton said it's only a matter of time before his talented but inexperienced line-up starts to deliver on the field.

"There's some areas of growth ... there's no doubt about that," Bolton said.

"But we just want to keep building this cohesion amongst this group ... they need to be together for a while.

"We're going to hold them to really, incredibly high standards - we not going to deviate from that. That's where we're at."

Jacob Weitering had another difficult night, giving away three free kicks and committing some glaring skill errors.

The No.1 draft pick has been criticised for his indifferent form to start the season, but Bolton believes the defender has turned the corner.

"I think, like all of our players, there's still some growth there," he said.

"There's some steps in the right direction, he took a few intercept marks, and there was a little bit more to like.

"That's why you back a player in. I'm not saying it was a perfect game, but there's some growth."

Carlton's cause wasn't helped when defender Caleb Marchbank left the game with an ankle injury at halftime.