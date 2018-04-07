Magpies' blitz seals AFL win over Blues

Collingwood have broken through for their first win of the AFL season, the Pies launching a stunning 10-goal blitz to defeat Carlton by 24 points.

The situation looked grim for Nathan Buckley's men after the rampant Blues kicked the first three goals of Friday night's game at the MCG.

But the resurgent Pies reeled off 10 unanswered goals to set up the 16.4 (100) to 11.10 (76) win in front of 68,548 fans.

Steele Sidebottom was outstanding with 35 possessions and three goals but he will come under scrutiny for a sling tackle on young Blue Zac Fisher.

Josh Thomas led the way in attack for Collingwood with a career-high five goals.

"We weren't hard enough at the contest early, they got a lot of momentum with their ball use and out of contests," Buckley said.

"We got out-hunted, I just thought we slowly worked our way back into that first quarter and kicked the last four goals.

"The second quarter was really strong and that's the brand we want to see more of."

Levi Casboult booted four majors and skipper Marc Murphy gathered 29 disposals for Carlton, who are winless after three rounds.

Casboult kicked the Blues' third goal 14 minutes into the first quarter, but they couldn't manage another until the big forward added his second five minutes after halftime.

Will Hoskin-Elliott started the ball rolling for the Magpies with back-to-back goals, helping his side to a four-point lead at the first break.

That margin blew out to 36 points at halftime, with Brodie Grundy (25 touches and 32 hit-outs) important for the Pies.

Casboult fired Carlton back to life with three goals in the third term, but his side still trailed by 32 points at the break.

The slim chances of a Blues' revival were effectively snuffed out when Sidebottom dribbled through his third from a tight angle early in the last quarter.

"That (second) quarter was really disappointing," Blues coach Brendon Bolton said.

"I think there's a level of cohesion we're trying to get with this group and there were just too many basic fundamental errors.

"They got us on the outside and hit the scoreboard pretty quickly."

Carlton's cause wasn't helped when defender Caleb Marchbank left the game with an ankle injury at halftime.

The Pies will look to build on their opening win when they take on the Crows at Adelaide Oval on Friday night, while the Blues face North Melbourne in Hobart on Saturday.