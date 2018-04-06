WAFL player uncorks incredible 92m torpedo goal

Perth’s Cody Leggett has unleashed one of the most remarkable goals in recent memory, scoring from well inside his own half.

Leggett collected the ball from a centre bounce and took two steps before uncorking a humongous torpedo.

The ball sailed through the air and kept going well over a pack in the forward circle, bouncing once before going through for a goal.

According to WAFL reporter John Townsend, the ball went an astonishing 92 metres.

Hasn't had any publicity but @PerthFC's Cody Leggett dobbed a 92m goal in the #wafl last Sat. That's 92 metres!! (according to Google maps anyway). #unreal #wafooty — John Townsend (@johnt237) April 5, 2018

Unfortunately for Perth it was a rare bright spot in the match, falling to Swan Districts by 45 points.