WAFL player uncorks incredible 92m torpedo goal

Perth’s Cody Leggett has unleashed one of the most remarkable goals in recent memory, scoring from well inside his own half.

Leggett collected the ball from a centre bounce and took two steps before uncorking a humongous torpedo.

The ball sailed through the air and kept going well over a pack in the forward circle, bouncing once before going through for a goal.

According to WAFL reporter John Townsend, the ball went an astonishing 92 metres.

Unfortunately for Perth it was a rare bright spot in the match, falling to Swan Districts by 45 points.

