Saints primed for Adelaide AFL challenge

St Kilda are vowing to bring more punch to their AFL clash with Adelaide on Saturday night with midfielder Jack Newnes admitting they were shocked by their lack of intensity last round.

In his seventh year in the AFL, Jack Newnes is yet to play in a winning team against Adelaide.

The Saints went missing against North Melbourne but Newnes said they were determined to make amends at Etihad Stadium against the Crows, who knocked over premiers Richmond in a grand final rematch last week.

"A lot of it was about our effort and we didn't need to look at any tapes to know that we didn't give everything and were flat," Newnes told AAP.

"It was surprising and it just shows if you're a bit off you're opposition is going to run all over the the top of you.

"But no one is sooking and having their heads down; we've put it behind us and we're confident that we can bounce back."

Making his debut in 2012, Newnes said he'd never tasted victory against the Crows, who have won their past five clashes with the Saints by an average of more than 70 points.

Looking for more urgency at the contest, St Kilda have made four changes to their team - three on form - while ruckman Billy Longer is out with a groin injury.

His replacement, Rowan Marshall, in just his second AFL game, faces a huge task containing Crows big man Sam Jacobs.

Luke Dunstan and No.8 draft selection Nick Coffield, who will make his debut, are the midfield additions alongside tough defender Brandon White.

Newnes said Coffield would be right at home.

"Nick was unlucky not to play in round one because he did all the right things in pre-season and did all the right things in the JLT series," Newnes said.

"He's been back playing at VFL level and he's a class above that, so I can't wait to play with him."

Adelaide are missing injured midfielder Matt Crouch, with former Saints forward Tom Lynch playing his first game of the season, while on-baller Richard Douglas returns from suspension.

Rory Sloane has been named after battling a foot strain, however, the Crows said the midfield ace still needed to get through their final training session to play.