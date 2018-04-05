Weller braces for bite in Freo reunion

Gold Coast's Lachie Weller will return to his old AFL club as an undefeated Sun expecting a bit of bite, and from one former Fremantle teammate in particular.

But the midfielder admits it hasn't come yet following what he says is an easy transition back to where he played his junior football.

Tipped by many to struggle again this season, the Suns are 2-0 following morale-boosting defeats of North Melbourne and Carlton.

And Weller, 22, is warming to his role as a more senior figure of what's the youngest list in the league under the guidance of rookie coach Stuart Dew.

"I didn't know what to expect to be honest. New coach, few new players and a young group, he said.

"But I knew we'd be playing a really exciting brand and the boys are just loving being out there playing AFL football like it's a dream of theirs."

In a move to avoid the Gold Coast's Commonwealth Games, the Suns head west this week and remain there for a fortnight for back-to-back games against the Dockers and West Coast.

Weller is waiting for the banter to begin before what will be his 50th AFL game.

"I'll go in trying to win and see what chirp they throw at me," he said.

"Hayden Ballantyne (will sledge him) for sure. I'd love to see what he has got for me.

"But (it's so far been) more 'Let's catch up for lunch'. It's pretty tame at the moment."

The game on Saturday at the new Optus Stadium will also mark the 100th for inaugural Sun David Swallow.

The 2010 No.1 draft pick was an early arrival on the Gold Coast to play in the side's VFL team before their AFL introduction.

Knee injuries have crippled his progress in recent years but the tough customer says he's happy to have stuck with the club.

"Obviously there were times when I was struggling to get my body right and it (doubt) does creep into your mind but the body's feeling really good at the moment and I'm enjoying being out there," he said.

"The club was really good and stuck by me and I guess I just wanted to repay the faith."