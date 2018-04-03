Scully to spend long stint on Giants sidelines

Greater Western Sydney wingman Tom Scully has been ruled out for about 12 weeks with an ankle fracture, but Sydney star Dan Hannebery has dodged an injury bullet and will play in Saturday's AFL derby at the SCG.

Sydney appear to be having the better injury fortunes leading into the game, with Hannebery cleared of a knee issue and key forward Sam Reid set to return from a hamstring problem.

While GWS coach Leon Cameron is confident Toby Greene will return this weekend, Scully and small forward Zac Langdon (cracked hand) definitely won't play.

Scully, who was troubled by knee soreness leading into the season, was injured last weekend against Collingwood.

He underwent surgery for a fracture and has also become the latest Giant to fall prey to a syndesmosis ankle injury.

Midfielders Ryan Griffen, Stephen Coniglio and Will Setterfield all missed substantial chunks of last season with the same injury.

"Unfortunately, it's got us again," Cameron said on Tuesday.

"But Tom's ability to recover from surgery over probably the last six, seven years has been pretty good so, touch wood, we can get him back after the bye (in June)."

Cameron ruled out switching Lachie Whitfield back to the wing full-time to cover Scully, with the Giants' speedster impressing in his new role.

"We're really pleased with how he's progressing in that half-back role and I can see that being 80 per cent of his role this weekend," Cameron said.

West Australian first-year Giant Langdon kicked three goals across his first two games and impressed with his pressure, but hurt his hand early in the clash with Collingwood.

GWS could get a small forward back this week, with Greene set to return after withdrawing from last week's game with a hamstring issue.

Hannebery, who had a calf problem in the lead-up to the season, suffered a knee knock late in Sunday's home loss to Port Adelaide, but was set to play on Saturday.

"It was the same knee he hurt in a grand final a couple of years ago, so it was bit concerning when it first happened," Swans coach John Longmire said.

"But he's probably dodged a bullet there, so he feels really good, so he'll be okay."

Midfielder Zak Jones, who withdrew from the Port Adelaide game with calf tightness, will be assessed on Thursday at training.