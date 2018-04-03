Mixed news for Crows on AFL injury front

Star Adelaide midfielder Matt Crouch will be sidelined for three games after suffering a hamstring strain in the Crows' AFL win over Richmond.

The reigning club champion and 2017 All Australian sustained the injury early in the second quarter of Thursday's 36-point win at Adelaide Oval and didn't take any further part.

"It's a pretty straightforward hammy, low-grade," Crows performance manager Matt Hass said.

"We expect him to be out for about the 21-day period."

In better news, key defender Daniel Talia has been cleared of any damage after hyperextending a knee, with Rory Sloane (foot) and David Mackay (concussion) also in the frame to play against St Kilda on Saturday night.

"The scans have showed that there's no major structural damage," Hass said of Sloane's foot injury.

"He's been a little bit sore the first couple of days but it's improving as we go.

"He'll train on (Wednesday) in some part and should he get through that well, he'll be available for the weekend."

Tigers forward Josh Caddy was suspended for one match for his hit on Mackay.

The Crows veteran is in the concussion protocol and has passed his initial test and started running.

Adelaide have endured a wretched start to the season on the injury front.

Brad Crouch (groin), Sam Gibson (hamstring), Andy Otten (achilles) and Alex Keath (ankle) are among the key players unavailable.

Important forward Tom Lynch (illness) is yet to take the field this season but will press his claims for a call-up against the Saints along with Curtly Hampton (adductor) and Riley Knight (ankle).