Why Hird won't take up Fremantle coaching offer

AFL great James Hird is set to turn down the chance to join the Fremantle Dockers' coaching staff.

The Dockers earlier this month confirmed they were considering the controversial figure to fill the vacant opposition analyst role, and coach Ross Lyon has said Hird was an "absolute priority".

"It's great for us because it'll help us win and I think it's a nice little entree that could lead to greater and better things for James again," Lyon told the Seven Network.

However according to Channel Seven's Tom Browne, Hird will not be accepting the offer.

"Up until last week he was actively considering it," Browne told Talking Footy on Monday.

"But he won't be taking up the role this year and I get the impression he officially told Fremantle late last week.

"I don't think his family are keen on him coaching at this stage, he's in a very good place at the moment.

"It could happen in the future but won't happen this season."

Hird quit Essendon during 2015 after the club's drawn-out supplements saga, which resulted in 34 past and present players being banned for the 2016 season.

He was welcomed back into the AFL fold at last year's grand final when he presented the Norm Smith Medal to Richmond star Dustin Martin.

Lyon said he didn't go cap-in-hand but was effusive in praising the Brownlow medallist and premiership captain.

"You've been a great player and I love you as a player and a coach and this is a role," he said of the pitch to Hird.

"It's more for you to decide if you want to do that."

The AFL had stated it wouldn't impede Hird if he wants to join a club in an official capacity.

