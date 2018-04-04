Sicily accepts ban over nasty Selwood incident

James Sicily has accepted a one-game ban after connecting with his knees to Joel Selwood's head.

The MRP offered the Hawthorn star a one-game ban for the ugly incident in the fourth quarter of their Easter Monday clash with Geelong.

The incident occurred in the final stages of the Hawks' thrilling one-point win on Easter Monday and was assessed as intentional conduct with low impact to the head.

Selwood concedes he was left aggrieved following the incident after he was caught in a tangle with Sicily in at the MCG.

The Geelong skipper played a straight bat to questions asked on the Seven Network on Monday night, but remembers not being "happy" about it at the time.

"Those games, they bring out huge emotions. I obviously wasn't happy at the time with the incident, but it is what it is," Selwood told Talking Footy.

"He probably picked the wrong bloke to do it to too, because I don't react too well to a lot of things like that.

"It happened quick to be honest. I'm fine tonight. I'm not, hopefully, going to say anything silly. It's just one of those footy incidents."

The pair spoke after the game and ended up shaking hands, with Selwood starting the conversation.

But the three-time Geelong best-and-fairest winner didn't reveal what was exchanged with Sicily post-game, saying he couldn't remember.

"It was a hell of a game and who knows what was said at the end of it all," Selwood said.

Hawthorn vice-captain Isaac Smith backed his under-fire teammate'ss passionate approach to the game.

"Sis plays with a lot of passion ... I think the fans love seeing passion, aggression and spirit out on the field," Smith told reporters on Tuesday.