Gold Coast's Bowes takes one-game AFL ban

Exciting Gold Coast youngster Jack Bowes will miss the round three AFL match against Fremantle on Saturday after accepting a one-match ban.

The midfielder had been charged with rough conduct for his clash with Carlton's Jacob Weitering during Saturday's game at Etihad Stadium.

Weitering was fighting for position in a marking contest with a Suns defender when Bowes laid a high, front-on bump on him in Gold Coast's 34-point win.

The AFL Tribunal will not sit on Tuesday night, with seven other players cited accepting the Match Review fines for on-field misdemeanours.

Phil Davis (GWS), Jordan Lewis (Melbourne), Nick Robertson (Brisbane), Dayne Zorko (Brisbane), Lynden Dunn (Collingwood) and Jamie Cripps (West Coast) were all slugged $1500, while Rory Lobb (GWS) was fined $1000.