News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sicily cited over nasty Selwood incident
Sicily accepts ban over nasty Selwood incident

Gold Coast's Bowes takes one-game AFL ban

Melissa Woods
AAP /

Exciting Gold Coast youngster Jack Bowes will miss the round three AFL match against Fremantle on Saturday after accepting a one-match ban.

The midfielder had been charged with rough conduct for his clash with Carlton's Jacob Weitering during Saturday's game at Etihad Stadium.

Weitering was fighting for position in a marking contest with a Suns defender when Bowes laid a high, front-on bump on him in Gold Coast's 34-point win.

The AFL Tribunal will not sit on Tuesday night, with seven other players cited accepting the Match Review fines for on-field misdemeanours.

Phil Davis (GWS), Jordan Lewis (Melbourne), Nick Robertson (Brisbane), Dayne Zorko (Brisbane), Lynden Dunn (Collingwood) and Jamie Cripps (West Coast) were all slugged $1500, while Rory Lobb (GWS) was fined $1000.

Back To Top