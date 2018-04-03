I wasn't happy with AFL incident: Selwood

Joel Selwood concedes he was left aggrieved following an incident with Hawthorn's James Sicily during an AFL Easter Monday classic.

The Geelong captain was caught in a tangle with Sicily in the final quarter of the Hawks' thrilling one-point win at the MCG.

Footage of the Hawk appearing to knee Selwood in the head is certain to be looked at by the AFL's match review officer Michael Christian on Tuesday.

Selwood played a straight bat to questions asked on the Seven Network on Monday night, but remembers not being "happy" about it at the time.

"Those games, they bring out huge emotions. I obviously wasn't happy at the time with the incident, but it is what it is," Selwood told Talking Footy.

"He probably picked the wrong bloke to do it to too, because I don't react too well to a lot of things like that.

"It happened quick to be honest. I'm fine tonight. I'm not, hopefully, going to say anything silly. It's just one of those footy incidents."

The pair spoke after the game and ended up shaking hands, with Selwood starting the conversation.

But the three-time Geelong best-and-fairest winner didn't reveal what was exchanged with Sicily post-game, saying he couldn't remember.

"It was a hell of a game and who knows what was said at the end of it all," Selwood said.