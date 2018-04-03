Light at end of tunnel for embattled Pies

Collingwood had an Easter to forget on the injury front, but it's not all doom and gloom for the Pies, with Daniel Wells and Jordan De Goey closing in on a return at VFL level.

Wells has been slowed by a calf issue, while De Goey suffered a hamstring injury while he was training away from the club having been banished for a month after being caught drink-driving in February.

The news comes after Tim Broomhead (broken leg), Darcy Moore (hamstring) and Kayle Kirby (heart) were all added to the club's injury list on Saturday.

Broomhead and Kirby are out indefinitely, while Moore will miss up to a month.

Magpies football chief Geoff Walsh said there was light at the end of the tunnel for the 0-2 team.

"We'd expect that (De Goey) would be available for selection this coming week, most likely or inevitably it will be in the VFL," Walsh said.

"Wellsy is about the same, so I suppose the good thing is that some of those guys who did miss is that they're pretty close to returning.

"That's some silver lining I suppose.

"Jamie Elliott is probably a week behind those guys. He's been joining in the last two or three footy sessions and pulling up well."

Elliott, who has battled a chronic back injury in recent years, suffered a pre-season setback when he underwent ankle surgery in November.

Levi Greenwood (knee) is also yet to feature at senior level this season, Walsh reporting the midfielder is working to the same recovery time frame as Elliott.

Kirby was released from hospital on Monday after he collapsed with an irregular heartbeat during a VFL practice match. He will be held out of training until doctors know more about what caused the issue.

Broomhead underwent surgery on Sunday after he broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg in a sickening collision during the Pies' loss to Greater Western Sydney at the MCG.

He was a late replacement for Ben Reid, who has overcome a hip complaint and will play against Carlton on Friday night.