Why Hird won't take up Fremantle coaching offer
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee

James Sicily could be set for a stint on the sidelines after video emerged of him appearing to knee Joel Selwood in the face.

Sicily and Selwood clashed a number of times as Hawthorn edged Geelong by a point in an Easter Monday classic.

However Sicily appeared to cross the line in the final quarter when he found himself on top of the Geelong skipper.

As you can see in the video above, Sicily appears to intentionally lift up and drop his knee straight onto Selwood's face.

Was that intentional? Image: Channel 7/Getty

Selwood played down the incident after the game.

"It happened so quick...just one of those footy incidents," Selwood told Channel 7's Talking Footy.

However fans took exception to Sicily's actions.



Geelong's vaunted superstar trio played together for the first time but Hawthorn spoiled the party with a stunning one-point win.

The Hawks led by a game-high 25 points midway through the final term but the resurgent Cats levelled the scores with just less than four minutes remaining.

Hawthorn skipper Jarryd Roughead scored the decisive point when he marked over Zach Guthrie with 61 seconds left in the match.

Geelong desperately launched the ball forward but Alastair Clarkson's men fought tooth and nail to claim a 17.16 (118) to 18.9 (117) win in front of 73,189 fans.

with AAP

