Incredible 60m goal highlights Cats comeback

Geelong erased a 25-point final quarter deficit to narrowly lose to Hawthorn, and this amazing 60m bomb almost set up a remarkable victory.

Geelong's vaunted superstar trio played together for the first time but Hawthorn spoiled the party with a stunning one-point win in an Easter Monday classic at the MCG.

The Hawks led by a game-high 25 points midway through the final term but the resurgent Cats levelled the scores with just less than four minutes remaining.

With 10 minutes left, Sam Menegola unleashed a crazy bomb from way outside the 50m circle to pull the Cats to within 13 points, giving the home side a real shot at victory.

However Alastair Clarkson's men fought tooth and nail to claim a 17.16 (118) to 18.9 (117) win in front of 73,189 fans.

Hawthorn skipper Jarryd Roughead scored the decisive point when he marked over Zach Guthrie with 61 seconds left in the match.

Led by Tom Mitchell (40 possessions and two goals) and Ben McEvoy (43 hitouts and a goal), the Hawks hunted in numbers to pressure the Cats at every opportunity.

Geelong's home crowd reached fever pitch as Patrick Dangerfield, Gary Ablett and Joel Selwood lined up inside the centre square for the opening bounce.

And the trio delivered, with Ablett (35 disposals and a goal), Dangerfield (31 and two) and Selwood (29 and one) their side's leading possession winners.

All three touched the ball in the opening exchange but the Hawks soon found their feet to lead by two points at the first break.

The Cats quickly led y 11 points after a strong start to the second quarter but with ex-Port Adelaide speedster Jarman Impey prominent, Hawthorn marched back to lead by four goals at halftime.

Chris Scott's men trailed by 18 points at three-quarter time, setting up a pulsating climax.

Hawthorn suffered an early blow when veteran Shaun Burgoyne limped to the bench with a hamstring injury in the first quarter and didn't return.

Both sides made late injury changes - the Cats lost Mitch Duncan and Esava Ratugolea and brought in Nakia Cockatoo and Mark O'Connor, and Hawthorn replaced James Frawley with Kaiden Brand.

