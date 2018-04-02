News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Selwood 'not happy' with Sicily incident
Selwood 'not happy' about Sicily incident
Incredible 60m goal highlights Cats comeback
Incredible 60m goal highlights Cats comeback

Hawthorn stun Geelong in absolute classic

7Sport /

The Hawks have survived an incredible comeback from the Cats to prevail by one point in an Easter Monday thriller.

James Hird won't take up Fremantle role
0:33

James Hird won't take up Fremantle role
0403_0500_nat_AFL
0:38

Chris Scott admits Cats deserved loss
Sicily's nasty knee on Selwood
0:42

Sicily's nasty knee on Selwood
Menegola kicks incredible 60m goal
0:34

Menegola kicks incredible 60m goal
Roughead gives Hawks the lead with minute left
0:30

Roughead gives Hawks the lead with minute left
Ablett kicks brilliant banana goal
0:35

Ablett kicks brilliant banana goal
0401_1800_PER-Eagles
1:35

Eagles coach rushes home to be with sick daughter
0331_1800_vic_afl
1:35

Collingwood and the Giants counting the coast of a brutal clash
0331_0700_nat
0:36

The Roos upset St Kilda
Sloane's remarkable spin and goal
0:14

Sloane's remarkable spin and goal
0329_1800_vic_afl
1:50

Former AFL star facing jail time over alleged assaults of ex-girlfriend
McCartin opens up on footy as a diabetic
1:50

McCartin opens up on footy as a diabetic
 

Trailing by 25 points in the final term, Geelong stormed back to level the scores at 117-117.

But Hawthorn veteran Jarryd Roughead got the Hawks home, kicking the game-winning point with just 60 seconds remaining at the MCG.

Geelong desperately launched the ball forward in the final stages but Alastair Clarkson's men fought tooth and nail to claim a 17.16 (118) to 18.9 (117) win in front of 73,189 fans.

What a thriller. Image: Getty

Geelong's vaunted superstar trio played together for the first time but Hawthorn spoiled the party.

Led by Tom Mitchell (40 possessions and two goals) and Ben McEvoy (43 hitouts and a goal), the Hawks hunted in numbers to pressure the Cats at every opportunity.

Geelong's home crowd reached fever pitch as Patrick Dangerfield, Gary Ablett and Joel Selwood lined up inside the centre square for the opening bounce.

And the trio delivered, with Ablett (35 disposals and a goal), Dangerfield (31 and two) and Selwood (29 and one) their side's leading possession winners.

All three touched the ball in the opening exchange but the Hawks soon found their feet to lead by two points at the first break.

The Cats quickly led by 11 points after a strong start to the second quarter but with ex-Port Adelaide speedster Jarman Impey prominent, Hawthorn marched back to lead by four goals at halftime.

Chris Scott's men trailed by 18 points at three-quarter time, setting up a pulsating climax.

Hawthorn suffered an early blow when veteran Shaun Burgoyne limped to the bench with a hamstring injury in the first quarter and didn't return.

Both sides made late injury changes - the Cats lost Mitch Duncan and Esava Ratugolea and brought in Nakia Cockatoo and Mark O'Connor, and Hawthorn replaced James Frawley with Kaiden Brand.

with AAP

Back To Top