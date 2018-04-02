Young Pie out of hospital, Moore sidelined

Collingwood's Darcy Moore will be sidelined for up to a month in the AFL, while Kayle Kirby has been discharged from hospital following a heart scare.

Moore didn't reappear after halftime at the MCG on Saturday with what was initially hoped was tightness but scans confirmed a tear that will keep him out for between three and four weeks.

"Darcy probably has a typical, traditional hamstring (injury)," Pies football chief Geoff Walsh told reporters on Monday.

"That's not good news ... it's not a super bad one but bad enough.

"It's a bit of a vicious cycle. He's up and going, we get him playing and he came back quite quickly in terms of finding touch.

"The games he played were quite good but in hindsight you always think when guys are underdone it leaves them a bit susceptible (to injury)."

Moore was slowed by achilles soreness late in his pre-season preparation.

Kirby collapsed behind play during a VFL practice match played at the club's Olympic Park headquarters on Saturday.

He was taken to Epworth Hospital, where he stayed for testing and observation for two nights.

The 19-year-old won't return to training until doctors get to the bottom of the issue.

"The investigations showed it was an irregular heartbeat but pleasingly that went back into rhythm of its own accord," Walsh said.

"Obviously we'll now have to investigate if it's something that's been there for a while and how do we treat it going forward."

On a difficult day for the club, Tim Broomhead broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg in a sickening collision with a goalpost during the first quarter of the 16-point loss to the Giants.

He underwent surgery on Sunday and faces up to a year on the sidelines.

In better news for the 0-2 Pies, Daniel Wells (calf) and Jordan De Goey (hamstring) are set to play in the VFL at the weekend.

Ben Reid has recovered from the hip injury that kept him out of the GWS game and will return for the Friday night clash against Carlton, along with Mason Cox, who has served a one-match suspension.