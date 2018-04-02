News

Beveridge begins to change tune on Dogs' season
Port Adelaide stun Swans at SCG

Plenty to ponder for Swans ahead of Sydney derby

Adrian Warren
AAP

Injury issues and a uncharacteristically sloppy performance will give Sydney coach John Longmire plenty to ponder before next week's AFL Harbour City derby.

The Swans paid a big price for not capitalising on an early glut of possession and inside 50 entries, as they slumped to 23-point home loss to Port Adelaide on Sunday.

Sydney will be back at the SCG next Saturday for a clash with the 2-0 Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Speedster Zak Jones withdrew from the Port game with a calf issue, returning midfielder Dan Hannebery suffered a knock late in the game and key forward Sam Reid has missed the first two rounds with a hamstring problem.

Longmire hoped Reid would be back next week and was waiting to see if Jones and Hannebery would be right.

The Swans certainly missed Reid's marking ability and aerial presence against Port, with four-goal forward Lance Franklin their only consistent threat.

Longmire lamented the Swans' poor ball use especially in the first half, when they had 21 more inside 50 entries than Port.

"We just didn't use the ball well, we dropped easy marks and missed targets and played untidy footy with the ball and didn't use our opportunities," Longmire said.

The Giants are coming off wins over the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood and scored an emphatic 42-point win over the Swans at the SCG last year.

Sydney won the return clash at Spotless Stadium by 13 points and also had a couple of practice match wins over GWS in the recent pre-season.

