Eagles fly high to deepen Bulldogs' woes

West Coast have lengthened Western Bulldogs' stay at the bottom of the AFL ladder with a crushing 51-point win at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

And they did so without Adam Simpson in the box, with the Eagles boss forced home to help care for a sick daughter.

With forward line coach Jaymie Graham taking the reins, West Coast triumphed 18.13 (121) to 9.16 (70).

It was the Eagles forwards that flew highest, led by livewire forward Liam Ryan who lit up the stadium with a series of eye-catching grabs and goals.

The second-gamer kicked 3.3, with fellow newboy Daniel Venables kicking three and Jack Darling nabbing a four-goal haul.

Graham saluted the club's senior players for not missing a beat in Simpson's absence.

"The most pleasing part about it was the fact the players really stood up in Simmo's absence and really it was our leaders," he said.

"Simmo will be really proud of the way the boys led and then our young guys all had an impact and brought energy."

On this evidence, the Bulldogs premiership hangover looks set to last another year.

The 2016 flag winners missed the finals last season, lost to GWS Giants by 82 points last week and now sit 0-2 ahead of clashes with Essendon and Sydney at Etihad Stadium.

The Bulldogs looked disorganised in defence and were crippled by kicking errors, particularly when looking to rebound from their defensive 50.

They went goalless for almost an hour between a pair of Josh Dunkley's goals midway through the first and third terms.

While beaten coach Luke Beveridge refused to write off his side's season, he lamented the loss with gallows humour.

"Last week we had three and a half write-off quarters. This week we had one so that is step in the right direction," he said.

"It's another disappointing one.

"They got us around the contest and we gave them too many blatant opportunities with our skill (errors)."

As the Bulldogs snoozed, West Coast piled on nine unanswered goals, most from turnovers.

Shannon Hurn was strong in defence, with a fit-again Nic Naitanui and Scott Lycett monstering the Bulldogs in hit-outs (53-15), helped by a heavy knock to Jordan Roughead that ended the ruckman's day.

The Bulldogs' best was Jack Macrae, who had 31 touches and three goals.

After a maiden win of the season, the Eagles now have back-to-back chances to break their Optus Stadium duck against Geelong and Gold Coast.