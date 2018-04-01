West Coast gun in hilarious celebration fail

West Coast star Liam Ryan was left with egg on his face after a goal celebration took an embarrassing turn against the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Ryan was put through on goal from a well-placed hand pass with no Western Bulldogs players in sight as he strolled towards goal.

The Eagles gun emphatically smashed the ball through the sticks from less than a metre away before trotting along the boundary fence to lap up the cheers from the West Coast fans behind the goal.

However, Ryan misjudged the surface he was about to run on around the fence and his legs came out from under him as soon as his studs hit the concrete.

The diminutive Eagles man was in the thick of the action in an impressive first half.

"Flyin' Ryan' as he was affectionately termed by commentators lived up to the nickname with an early contender for mark of the season.

West Coast were all over the Bulldogs in a dominant first half, going into the main break with a healthy lead of 9.9 (63) to 3.6 (24).