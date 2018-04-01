News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Eagles fly high to deepen Bulldogs' woes
Eagles fly high to deepen Bulldogs' woes
GWS confirm Tom Scully needs ankle surgery
GWS confirms bad news for Tom Scully

West Coast gun in hilarious celebration fail

7Sport /

West Coast star Liam Ryan was left with egg on his face after a goal celebration took an embarrassing turn against the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Sicily's nasty knee on Selwood
0:42

Sicily's nasty knee on Selwood
Hawks survive Cats comeback to win thriller
1:29

Hawks survive Cats comeback to win thriller
Menegola kicks incredible 60m goal
0:34

Menegola kicks incredible 60m goal
Roughead gives Hawks the lead with minute left
0:30

Roughead gives Hawks the lead with minute left
Ablett kicks brilliant banana goal
0:35

Ablett kicks brilliant banana goal
0401_1800_PER-Eagles
1:35

Eagles coach rushes home to be with sick daughter
0401_1800_MEL-AFL
1:37

Bulldogs still winless after loss to West Coast
'Flyin' Ryan lives up to nickname
0:54

'Flyin' Ryan lives up to nickname
0331_1800_vic_afl
1:35

Collingwood and the Giants counting the coast of a brutal clash
0331_0700_nat
0:36

The Roos upset St Kilda
0330_1800_sa_sloane
2:08

Rory Sloane's ankle injury worse than thought
Hardwick confronts Crows fan after match
0:18

Hardwick confronts Crows fan after match
 

Ryan was put through on goal from a well-placed hand pass with no Western Bulldogs players in sight as he strolled towards goal.

The Eagles gun emphatically smashed the ball through the sticks from less than a metre away before trotting along the boundary fence to lap up the cheers from the West Coast fans behind the goal.

However, Ryan misjudged the surface he was about to run on around the fence and his legs came out from under him as soon as his studs hit the concrete.

The diminutive Eagles man was in the thick of the action in an impressive first half.

"Flyin' Ryan' as he was affectionately termed by commentators lived up to the nickname with an early contender for mark of the season.

West Coast were all over the Bulldogs in a dominant first half, going into the main break with a healthy lead of 9.9 (63) to 3.6 (24).

Back To Top