AFL loss is no catastrophe, says Bolton

Coach Brendon Bolton wants no catastrophising after Carlton's error-riddled AFL loss to Gold Coast.

Bolton says the Blues are right to be frustrated after going down to Gold Coast by 34 points on Saturday but adds their problems can be fixed quickly.

Carlton won the inside 50s 67-50, which Bolton pointed to as a positive, but their disposal at Etihad Stadium was woeful.

No.1 draft pick Jacob Weitering could also join Jack Silvagni as prominent demotions to the VFL after the key position player had another poor game.

Saturday was a step backwards after their promising round-one performance against reigning premiers Richmond.

"We're very quick to look at one game and catastrophise," Bolton said.

"Our players can fix this - it's an easy fix."

Gold Coast dominated the tackle count 94-68 and Bolton said their pressure in the first quarter was telling.

Once the Blues started making mistakes, they couldn't stop.

"It's funny, isn't it. You don't know how it happens sometimes," Bolton said.

"It's about getting your mind back on being able to make sure you take the ball when it's your turn, don't cough it up, don't fumble it.

"The positive is we got a look but we just need to build time with this group together so they can click."

After a quiet game against the Tigers, Weitering didn't have a disposal in the first term and was moved from full forward into defence.

Bolton said it needed to be remembered Weitering was in only his third season.

"Sometimes it's the power of the mind. Weiters making sure he's thinking about his strengths, concentrating on his growth areas, but not overthinking them," Bolton said.

He wouldn't comment whether Weitering needed a run in the VFL, which was Silvagni's fate after he struggled against Richmond.

Bolton hopes star ruckman Matthew Kreuzer (groin) and Matthew Kennedy (ankle) will return for Friday night's match against Collingwood at the MCG.