Horror injuries mar Collingwood clash with GWS

WARNING: The following video contains graphic vision

Collingwood's Tim Broomhead and Greater Western Sydney's Tom Scully were both stretchered off the field with serious injuries in a horror first quarter at the MCG.

Broomhead's injury looked particularly gruesome - the Pies midfielder helped from the field with a suspected broken leg after a sickening collision with the goal post.

The Collingwood man tried to get a last-second boot to a Tom Phillips kick towards the goal square but ended up clattering into the post, before writhing on the ground in agony.

Medical staff quickly rushed onto the ground to attend to the stricken Broomhead, whose first game of the season ended in disaster.

The Giants had their own concerns towards the end of the quarter when Scully went to ground in pain after a tackle.

Scully appeared to have done damage to his ankle, with concerns he had re-injured the same troublesome area that had dogged his pre-season.

The right ankle of the GWS star got trapped underneath him as he was tackled to the ground - twisting in an unnatural manner.

Giants football manager Wayne Campbell later revealed that it was feared Scully fractured his ankle.

The Giants' star was also playing his first game of the season but by the sounds of it, could face an extended stint on the sidelines.

The brave Pies led by 11 points early in the final term but the Giants finished a gruelling contest strongly to secure a 15.5 (95) to 12.7 (79) win - just their second victory at the ground in the club's history.