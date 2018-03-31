Bulldogs have to fire back against Eagles

How the Western Bulldogs respond to their horror season-opener will be a big AFL focus on Sunday, as the 2016 premiers seek to bounce back against West Coast.

The Bulldogs had a disappointing premiership defence in 2017, missing out on finals, and they expected to hit back hard in 2018.

But their campaign has had a less-than-ideal start - they lost by 82 points to Greater Western Sydney in Canberra and Tom Liberatore's season ended due to a knee injury.

Fremantle recruit Hayden Crozier also hurt a knee and joins Dale Morris, Liam Picken, Clay Smith and Marcus Adams on the sidelines.

That's made for a challenging week at Whitten Oval and now the Bulldogs have to put in a better showing against the Eagles on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.

This is a West Coast team that was competitive but lost to Sydney by 29 points in round one at Optus Stadium.

The Eagles welcomed back All-Australian ruckman Nic Naitanui from an 18-month absence following a knee reconstruction.

He showed good signs in his 54 minutes of game time with 12 possessions, 33 hitouts, three tackles and a goal, giving Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge something to think about.

Beveridge will back in three-game 20-year-old Tim English for the challenge against Naitanui after he had 13 disposals, six marks and 12 hitouts against the Giants last Sunday.

"We'll prepare him pretty well and he won't go it alone but it will be a big test because he's a great athlete, Nic," Beveridge said.

"(English) looks like he's ready to take on the challenge of being an AFL ruckman at the tender age of 20."

Eagles coach Adam Simpson expects Beveridge to throw some surprises his way as they try to respond to that heavy loss.

But he hopes to get an advantage in the ruck from the combination of Naitanui and Scott Lycett.

"We'll plan for every different angle Bevo might throw at us because traditionally they have been unconventional," Simpson said.

"We haven't had Nic and Scott together for a long time and we saw a glimpse of it last week.

"Having both on the ground at the same time is a step we want to get towards down the track as they get more match fitness."