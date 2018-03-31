Saints' McCartin cleared of AFL charge

St Kilda have had one small win after their Good Friday AFL shocker, with Paddy McCartin cleared of his rough conduct charge.

The Saints key forward was booked in the third quarter of the 52-point loss at Etihad Stadium when he clashed with North Melbourne's Trent Dumont.

But match reviewer Michael Christian has ruled that the free and 50m penalty paid against McCartin was enough punishment.

Christian withdrew the charge after speaking to the reporting umpire and reviewing the North Melbourne medical report on Dumont, who was able to take his free kick.

"The ball was kicked down ground towards McCartin, who had Dumont moving backwards into his path in a bid to intercept the ball," the AFL said in a statement.

"It was Christian's view that McCartin was entitled to go for the ball and, as he left the ground, he realised that contact was inevitable with his opponent.

"The St Kilda player turned his body to protect himself and contact was made to the North Melbourne player."