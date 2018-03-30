Magpies rest Wells from VFL practice match

Daniel Wells will sit out of Collingwood's VFL practice match this weekend, meaning another delay to his AFL return.

The injury-plagued midfielder played a half in the VFL last week but the Magpies will not use him on Saturday against his old club North Melbourne at the Holden Centre.

"Simply put, it's a load management issue," Collingwood football boss Geoff Walsh told the club website.

"It's part of his build-up to full match fitness as he looks to play in the VFL next week."

Wells managed 10 games last year in his first season at Collingwood.

Alex Fasolo will have another VFL hit-out as he returns from his off-season shoulder injury.

Chris Mayne was named as an emergency for Saturday's AFL match against GWS but he has withdrawn because of a quad muscle injury.

Sam McLarty will take his place.