Hannebery, Gray return for AFL clash

Sydney have confirmed star midfielder Dan Hannebery will return from a calf injury for Sunday's AFL home match against Port Adelaide.

The Power will welcome back Robbie Gray from suspension.

Hannebery had an interrupted pre-season and while he pushed for selection, the Swans decided against playing him in their round-one win over West Coast.

They also recalled Gary Rohan, while Nic Newman and Robbie Fox are the omissions.

Gray will return for Paddy Ryder, who is a big loss to Port with his achilles injury.

The Western Bulldogs made four changes for Sunday's match against West Coast at Etihad Stadium, dropping Shane Biggs.

Ed Richards, the grand-nephew of AFL great Lou Richards and grandson of fellow Collingwood star Ron Richards, will make his senior debut.

Caleb Daniel, Lin Jong and Lukas Webb are the other inclusions.

Tom Boyd and Mitch Wallis were named as emergencies.

The Bulldogs had already dropped Fletcher Roberts and lost Tom Liberatore and Hayden Crozier to knee injuries.

West Coast named Willie Rioli for his AFL debut and Will Schofield was dropped.

Meanwhile, a quad muscle injury means Collingwood forward Chris Mayne is off their emergency list for Saturday's match MCG match against GWS.

Sam McLarty has taken his place.